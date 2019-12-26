More recreational marijuana businesses in Michigan are getting their licenses approved to sell product to residents older than 21.
This weekend, the first store in Mid-Michigan will be opening its doors to recreational marijuana sales.
“We’re making history. I’m excited to start tomorrow,” said Briana Serrato, spokesperson for Roots Provisioning Center in Bangor Township.
Recreational marijuana sales will begin there on Friday, Dec. 27.
While other local businesses have their license, it appears Roots will be the first to actually start selling recreational licensed marijuana in the Mid-Michigan area.
Serrato said she expects to see a big crowd Friday morning.
“We do suggest our patients and customers get here as early as possible. Like we said, the product is a little bit on the shorter end. We do plan on having some food trucks there that way we can make sure you know, no one gets hungry and angry at the same time,” Serrato said.
No matter how large the gathering is, Serrato wants each customer to know they will be treated like they are the only person in the store.
“We want to give everyone that one-on-one time. We don’t want anyone to feel rushed or feel like they just need to get in and out. If you have questions, we are here to answer every single question,” Serrato said.
Serrato said her business has received a lot of support from the community as it prepares its venture into adult-use recreational marijuana sales.
“They’ve been asking us questions on social media, ‘when are you guys opening? When are we doing rec?’ We’re so excited to reach out. I can’t wait to see a whole bunch of new faces. I love meeting new people every day. I love seeing where they come from and you know, I’m just very excited for tomorrow,” Serrato said.
The doors open at 9 a.m. on Friday.
