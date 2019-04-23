Some Mid-Michigan Vietnam Veterans received high honors today, commemorating their service to the country. It’s part of an initiative to honor more than six-million living Vietnam veterans and their families as recognition of the 50th anniversary of the war.
Congressman Dan Kildee honored those who served in the Vietnam War with a pin.
“It makes you feel good. Makes you feel like the government cares,” Vietnam Veteran Garry Cheney said. “At one time they didn’t want to accept you, now they’re starting to more.”
Cheney is one of the six veterans to be pinned. The pin displays an eagle representing courage, honor, and dedication to the nation.
The ceremony allowed veterans to gather and reminisce about the past.
“In Vietnam, I was 160 aviation company where they fly helicopters,” Cheney said.
The eagle on the pin is encompassed by a blue circle signifying vigilance, perseverance, and justice.
Tom Elmore said he knows about the meaning behind the pin all too well. He earned a purple heart for his service in the Vietnam war.
“It’s really nice, it’s ok,” Elmore said. “It taught me what was important and what isn’t.”
Kildee said the ceremony happened because the United States Government and the Department of Defense, which aims to thank and honor the 6.4 million living Vietnam veterans, made it possible.
“This is a chance for them to get some recognition. To say thank you and basically to tell them welcome home,” Kildee said.
Cheney hopes the appreciation to all of those that serve our country never goes away.
“I hope it continues, I hope it stays like this. They are really starting to accept us more and more. It makes people feel a lot better when they do,” Cheney said.
