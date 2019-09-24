A Mid-Michigan school created a fun remix about learning to the hit song "Old Town Road."
Students at North Saginaw Charter Academy created the remix as part of their conscious discipline program.
Part of the program is a morning meeting called the brain smart start, which is a combination of activities to promote an optimal learning state, a spokesperson for National Heritage Academies said.
The students in the video are in Mrs. Marcoux's second grade class.
The video was posted on Friday and has been viewed nearly 9,000 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.