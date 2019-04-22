The Westwood Heights Board of Education has approved a $2.7 million energy conversation plan that it says will save $3 million over the next 15 years for the Mt. Morris Township district.
The program is aimed at improving climate control, promoting better classroom air quality, and conversion of the district's schools in to "smart buildings".
The new “smart” buildings will automatically control lighting of unoccupied areas and reduce the heating or cooling in those areas until they are reoccupied.
Classrooms will have better circulation, lower C02 levels, and elimination of heating or cooling extremes.
Superintendent Peter Toal says, "Studies have shown a correlation between air and climate quality and student academic performance. We want our staff and students to have every possible advantage in this regard.”
The district will finance the project with a $300,000 contribution from its sinking fund, and a $2,500,000 Energy Bond financing arranged by PFM Financial.
