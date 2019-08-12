New school year, same problem. The lack of bus drivers is a well documented problem at schools in Michigan and across the country.
"All it takes though is a few bus drivers getting ill during the school and then we're scrambling to find people," said Stephen Bigelow, superintendent at Bay City Public Schools.
Bigelow said they have filled all their full-time positions but haven’t had as much luck finding substitutes.
"Very appealing to people who have some flexibility in their schedules,” he said. “So, if you're looking for a part-time job and you don't mind working with kids, you can work in the morning, you can work in the afternoon, and do a little bit in-between."
Bigelow said the district has 40 buses on the road every day during the school year, not counting any extracurricular activities.
"Now if you throw in some field trips or different sporting events that number can go up dramatically, so we always need to have bus drivers," he said.
Bay City Schools, as well as other districts in Mid-Michigan are still hiring bus drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.