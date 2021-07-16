Some districts in mid-Michigan will welcome students back to the classroom in about a month, but many districts across the state are facing a serious shortage of teachers.
Exhaustion from a year of COVID-19 and virtual learning has led to increased retirements, and fewer people entering the field.
"Specifically, in Michigan, what many have found is that teacher retirements have been up the last year," said Amy Urbanowski-Nowak, Birch Run Education Association President.
Retirements are up by about 44 percent since August 2020, according to the Michigan Education Association.
"That's left many people including teachers in the classroom right now, places like the Michigan Education Association, and administrators worried about: are they going to have enough teachers to staff classrooms?" Urbanowski-Nowak said.
Urbanowski-Nowak said this trend of teachers leaving is not new.
"Even before the pandemic one in five new educators were leaving the profession," Urbanowski-Nowak said.
She points out it boils down to multiple causes like pay, but also a decline in respect for educators.
"That might be just through the legislature, not including teachers in decision making, or listening to their voices," Urbanowski-Nowak said.
Lack of educators could affect students by having higher class sizes.
"In some cases, higher class sizes, or substitutes taking some of those roles until they can fill it, and that definitely can have an effect on student achievement and student learnings," Urbanowski-Nowak said.
She said getting more teachers into the profession is crucial. It is going to take making big changes to material things like pay.
"I think it does start with respect. It starts with listening to teachers, listening to educators that are out there and giving them a voice in decision making," Urbanowski-Nowak said.
