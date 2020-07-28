Classes begin for virtual learning at Beecher Community School District on August 17.
"This is not a donation, this is an investment in the future of our community," said Beecher Superintendent Marcus Davenport.
Right now, Davenport says he has enough devices for each household with students.
His goal is to have a device for each individual student. He tells us more technology is on the way, but it's delayed.
"There is a hold up, if you will, on the delivery,” he said. “And my thing is I cannot afford to wait for orders to be received and our students miss out on a day, a week, or a month of solid instruction. And that's why you see this push now."
That's why Davenport is asking the public for help. He wants to secure 150 more internet ready computers along with making sure every student's home has internet access.
Dell Chromebook 3100's for younger students and Surface Pro 7's for older students is what Davenport is looking for.
But he says any internet-ready computer with camera and microphone will help.
"If you are in a situation where you may have some older desktops that are still in great working shape, it's still a consideration,” he said. “We just want to make sure that we provide our students with an abundance of technology so that they can be successful."
Davenport says he's already heard from members of the community willing to help. He says somehow the district will find a way to make sure every student stays connected in a more virtual world.
"Failure is not an option,” he said. “Our students are desperately waiting for us to do our part as leaders, as educators, and we will not let them down."
