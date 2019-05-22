A Mid-Michigan school was given a new fitness center by the Governor as part of a “Don’t Quit” campaign.
Atherton Elementary in Burton was one of three schools in Michigan that will receive a $100,000 fitness center from the National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Council.
Many schools entered, but only three schools were chosen based on their dedication to keeping students fit.
“It’s so important that we’re working to ensure our kids are living healthy lifestyles,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “These schools have shown a strong dedication to helping their students get active, and I’m so excited for them to open up their new fitness centers.”
