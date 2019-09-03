A Mid-Michigan school has been named to ESPN’s 2019 Honor Roll.
Handy Middle School in Bay City was among 34 schools in the nation that received this honor. This honor is part of ESPN's Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Recognition Program.
The aim of Unified Champion Schools is to incorporate Special Olympics sports, leadership and related activities that empower the youth to be the agents of change in their communities.
According to Special Olympics Michigan, the honor goes to schools that exemplify the meaning of being an inclusive school.
Way to go Wildcats!
