School districts in Mid-Michigan have started canceling events to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Bay City Public Schools
Bay City Public Schools has announced it is canceling all non-essential large gatherings for March and April due to coronavirus concerns.
That excludes Michigan High School Athletic Association events.
"We expect MHSAA to come out with guidelines shortly (which will be followed)," Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said in a statement on Thursday, March 12.
Bigelow gave an example of canceled events, which include but are not limited to:
- School field trips
- Assemblies
- Concerts
- Parent teacher conferences
- Dances
- Pep rallies
- Team spring training trips
- Class trips
- Elementary and middle school athletics
- Community gatherings/facility use of school buildings
"We are maximizing our efforts to assist in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Bigelow said in the statement.
Midland Public Schools
As of March 16, Midland Public Schools is enacting the following measures:
- All student award programs and assemblies where large groups are involved will be suspended at this time
- All school events where public participation is involved will be suspended
- All MPS facilities are closed for scheduled community meetings, rentals and gatherings
- Before and after school care programs will be ongoing to not cause hardship for parents, however, MPS encourages families to evaluate use as COVID-19 status evolves
"I am asking for families to prepare for the possible scenario that Midland Public Schools would need to close for an extended period of time," Superintendent Michael Sharrow said in a statement on March 12.
MPS said it is preparing to provide online education to students in the event it needs to close.
"MPS does not believe online learning is a replacement for face-to-face learning, but a way to keep students and staff connected with learning until face-to-face learning becomes a safe option. School make-up days could be a necessary possibility as well," Sharrow said.
The middle school athletics coordinator for MPS, Carlos McGee, sent a letter to coaches on March 12 saying all athletic activities (including games and practices) will be suspended beginning March 16.
Powers Catholic High School
Powers Catholic High School in Flint has canceled all after school activities scheduled to be held on the Powers Catholic Campus.
The school made the announcement on March 12.
"All extracurricular events, practices and competition, including spring sports and the theater production of "Little Shop of Horrors" are suspended until further notice," the school said.
