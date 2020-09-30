Fifteen schools in Michigan are being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (USED) for their outstanding work.
Three Mid-Michigan school are among the recipients of the National Blue Ribbon, including Hemmeter Elementary School in Saginaw Township, Winn Elementary School in Shepherd, and Hyatt Elementary School in Linden.
“I congratulate these schools for earning this distinguished national honor based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Our Blue Ribbon schools serve as a shining model for every Michigan school striving for greater student achievement.”
The 15 schools include:
- Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Bemis Elementary School
- Bridgman Elementary School
- Bridgman High School
- Brother Rice High School
- Discovery Elementary School
- Edwardsburg Intermediate School
- Grandville Central Elementary School
- Hemmeter Elementary School
- Hyatt Elementary School
- Musson Elementary School
- New Buffalo Elementary School
- Riverview Elementary School
- Webster Elementary School
- Winn Elementary School
The USED said the National Blue Ribbon Schools program honors public and nonpublic elementary, middle, and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards.
According to the education department, schools are measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Student subgroup performance and high school graduation rates are also at the highest levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.