Michigan is holding a special election this Tuesday filled with several local races, millages, and bond proposals.
Some schools are looking for votes. The Freeland Community School District has a sinking fund millage proposal to repair and upgrade buildings, while Birch Run Area Schools is asking voters to approve a millage renewal that represents a significant portion of the district’s funding.
“It’s extremely important,” said Birch Run Area Schools Superintendent David Bush. “The non-homestead tax collects about $2.3 million a year that goes directly to our general fund and for operational purposes.”
Bush is talking about a five-year renewal of the non-homestead tax that Birch Run area residents will vote on. Bush said the money is used for, “transportation, maintenance of our buildings, school supplies, salaries.”
In Freeland, the sinking fund millage proposal is up for a vote.
“The sinking fund will be used for infrastructure projects,” said Superintendent Matt Cairy. “Things like parking lots, roofs, renovations that need to be made as well as technology and safety and security improvements throughout the district.”
Cairy says if approved and levied, the millage would bring in about $892,000 for 2021.
“The benefits this will provide is to have facilities that are better able to educate children in an environment that’s both safe and educationally sound to provide the best possible environment for our kids to learn,” Cairy said.
Bush said the district would need to cut operating expenses by just more than $2 million if this renewal fails. He said this renewal has been successful in previous years.
“The Birch Run Community has been great in the past in terms of supporting initiatives such as the non-homestead renewal proposals,” Bush said. “We do this about every five years.”
Some other school millages on the ballot are the Beaverton Schools bond proposal that represents a chance to dramatically improve student safety, building security, and academic opportunity, which is expected to generate $12 million for school infrastructure over 22 years.
The Merrill Community School District bond proposal would allow the district to borrow up to $5.2 million to remodel buildings as well as improve security, bathrooms, playgrounds, and make other improvements.
Several other local millage and bond proposals are also on the ballot. For more information, head to wnem.com/elections
Polls for the May 4 special election on Tuesday open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you’re in line before 8 p.m. you will still be allowed to cast your ballot.
If you’re voting absentee, ballots should be dropped off in-person at a local drop box anytime before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
If you still need an absentee ballot, pick one up at your local clerk’s office before 5 p.m. on Monday.
