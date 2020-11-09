Michigan is reporting several new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks across the state, including some here in Mid-Michigan.
The data was released by the state on Monday, Nov. 9.
In Saginaw County, Weiss Elementary has eight cases from students and staff members while Frankenmuth High School has three cases from staff members.
In Midland County, Bullock Creek has two cases and Siebert Elementary has four cases.
In Lapeer County, Weston Elementary School has three cases and Imlay City High School has four cases.
In Huron County, Harbor Beach Community Schools has four cases.
In Shiawassee County, Owosso High School has 10 student cases.
The full list of school-related COVID-19 outbreaks can be found on the state’s website.
