Five animal shelters across Mid-Michigan are getting thousands of dollars from the state’s animal welfare fund to support spaying and neutering initiatives to make dogs and cats more adoptable.
The shelters in Lapeer and Roscommon Counties are each getting $10,000 with shelters in Bay, Genesee, and Gladwin getting between $2,500 and $3,600.
In total $80,000 went to 16 shelters across the state.
