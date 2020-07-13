The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they won't enforcing the mask mandate ordered by the governor.
In a Facebook post Monday, they said because the executive order isn't a law they won't be enforcing it as such.
They will still respond to calls related to masks but will not be giving out tickets based only on not wearing a mask.
They said if someone causes a disturbance they will react accordingly.
Officials said private business owners are still allowed to deny service to people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.