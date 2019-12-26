One of the busiest shopping days of the year is the day after Christmas, and Mid-Michigan shoppers were out in full force on Thursday making returns and spending Christmas cash and gift cards.
Theresa Fowler from Fenton is already getting a head start on her Christmas shopping for next year.
“I’m picking up some ornaments and things like that and trying to prepare for next year,” Fowler said.
While some people are returning gifts or unused items, others are looking for those after-Christmas bargains. Shoppers in Holly said the deals are too good to pass up.
“I don’t need anything, but I can’t not buy stuff when I go into a shop,” said shopper Marge Iscaro.
Iscaro said that this is the best time to find great deals and loves shopping along the strip of mom-and-pop stores in Holly Township.
“I came to pick up because it’s the end of the year, and I wanted to check out this dress shop so I found a couple pieces there that I’m going to enjoy,” Iscaro said.
The holiday deals are something that the township takes a lot of pride in.
“Everybody’s open,” said Holly Township Supervisor and President of the Chamber of Commerce George Kullis. “We don’t have any empty stores.”
Kullis said over the past two years, they’ve expanded their number of members from 35 to 120.
“It’s very important we do a lot of work on getting people to come to Holly and do the shop locally,” Kullis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.