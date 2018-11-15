A Mid-Michigan teacher has been honored for outstanding instruction in the skilled trades.
The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was awarded to Andrew Neumann on Thursday, Nov. 15.
Neumann is a building trades teacher at the Bay Arenac Intermediate School District Career Center in Monitor Township.
His students are designing and building a house from the ground up.
Neumann was surprised with a check for $100,000 and a rolling tool box. The prize money was split between Neumann, who received $30,000, and the skilled trades program, which received $70,000.
The award recognizes skilled trade instructors who inspire students and prepare them for a career after high school.
Neumann was one of three first-place winners, out of more than 550 applicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.