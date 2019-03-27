A group of Mid-Michigan high school students plan on spending their spring break cleaning and giving back to the community.
Angel Thomas, Freshman at Chesaning High, said she decided to spend her week teaming up with other high school students to help Flint. On March 27, they cleaned Holmes Stem Academy.
“I didn’t really have plans. This seemed more important to me to come out here and help people that can’t always do it themselves,” Thomas said. “The teachers are here doing stuff and sometimes they just need a little help. So, I can push them and once it’s clean they can keep it clean.”
Dan Baldermann, Director of Teens for Christ Ministries, put together the group and said that they try and go on mission trips every other year.
“In the past, we’ve been going out of state and serving,” Baldermann said. “Why would you drive through Flint to go help people when this community is right here and needs our help, and we could be here and build connections.”
Baldermann said 15 students and nine other volunteers are spending their entire spring break in the vehicle city. He said that students came from all over the state to help on the trip.
“I’m willing to step up. Being intentional about cleaning up, then improving the environment,” Dawson Rose, of Breckenridge, said. “I’ve been talking to people and they tell me this is not a bad town, it’s just been through some hard times.”
Picking up garbage may not seem like the ideal spring break plans for students, but Thomas said that she wouldn’t want to do anything else.
“It was so great to see other people want to do this too. It felt so good,” Thomas said.
