The WhichCraft Taproom in Midland has canceled its event this weekend because of the controversy surrounding Founders.
The taproom was going to host a Founders Stout Brunch and CBS release party on Saturday, Nov. 2.
"We have enjoyed a long, overwhelmingly positive relationship with Founders, who produces some of the best beer made in Michigan. That being said, we have to acknowledge the situation that is unfolding, and given that situation we have decided to cancel the events," the owners, Sharon and Richard Caldwell, said on Facebook.
Anyone who purchased a ticket will be given a full refund, the owners of the taproom said on Facebook.
"Our events are meant to be a celebration of beer and local, Michigan breweries. The current situation would be at best a distraction, and at worst it would mean aligning ourselves with values that we do not hold," the post continued.
The owners said they are committed to supporting local businesses and the Michigan beer community.
"And we are committed to supporting diversity and inclusion. Until we have a better understanding of the current situation, we cannot move forward with these events," they said.
If you pre-purchased a ticket for the event you can stop by the taproom for a full refund and a $10 WhichCraft gift card.
