A Mid-Michigan school teacher was arraigned and charged with distributing marijuana to a minor.
Millington Police Chief Jason Oliver said a teacher was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 15 while working at Genesee County School District.
That teacher has since been identified as James Zwerican.
Zwerican, a medical marijuana card holder and provider, is accused of selling marijuana to a Millington High School student.
He was charged with 10 counts of distribution of marijuana to a minor and is out on bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and Oliver said his department is “investigating a possibility he was selling to others”.
Oliver said the arrest was the result of an eight-month investigation following a February tip.
