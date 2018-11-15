A Mid-Michigan teacher and his school received a big surprise on Thursday.
Out of more than 500 applications, the Bay Arenac Intermediate School District Career Center was named one of the three first-place winners in Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools competition.
It’s all because of Andrew Neumann’s dedication to his students. He teaches building trades at the career center.
“We’re doing a $250,000 to $300,000 house from the ground up,” Neumann said.
A lot of his students have learned something along the way.
“Some of them didn’t know they wanted to be a drywaller. Some of them didn’t know they wanted to set tile,” Neumann said. “They each find their own passion, whatever it might be.”
But Thursday’s discovery was a surprise for Neumann.
“I was completely overwhelmed,” he said.
It was a $100,000 first-place prize with his name on it, courtesy of Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools competition.
“Harbor Freight, its initiative by shining a spotlight on these programs is to bring back the excitement and the importance of skilled trades throughout the country,” said Scott Springer, with Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools.
Neumann said this influx of cash will not only lay the groundwork and the duct-work for future student-built homes, but also the foundation for living their American dream.
“To see them go out and grow and have great lives and support families, it’s really awesome,” Neumann said.
Of the prize money, $70,000 will go to the career center’s skilled trade programs and the other $30,000 will go directly to Neumann.
