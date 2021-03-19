The CDC is easing up on COVID-19 guidelines. Frank Burger a teacher at Carman-Ainsworth Schools and the President of the Carman-Ainsworth Education Association fears the new guidelines were implemented without educators in mind.
"I think they're a little premature at this point. I guess I would be concerned--were the new CDC guidelines developed with input from educators? Probably not," Burger said.
The previous recommendation of six feet between desks has now been cut into half to just three feet of recommended distance.
"Now three-foot social distancing is okay as long as students wear masks. I'm a little concerned with that because I think what's happening is that they're caving to parental pressure to get these kids back full time," Burger said.
Carman-Ainsworth Schools are working with a hybrid schedule. Even with that model, Burger still struggles to keep 6 feet in between each desk
"You can see there, that's my classroom. You can see how far apart the desks are spaced out. Some are probably spaced 6 feet apart, but there are some that are probably not, based on the number of students that I have to be prepared for in my classroom,” Burger said.
Even though the distance change doesn't affect his classroom in a major way, he fears relaxing restrictions will be a ripple effect.
"When you loosen restrictions, yes there's still a mask restriction, but not everybody wears a mask. The problem is that as you start opening things up, people start gathering. They aren't always safe in those gatherings and that's where you tend to see the spread," Burger said.
What Burger wants to see is more input from educators on in-school guidelines.
