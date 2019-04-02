A young musician from Gladwin County is losing his sight; but remains positive and hopeful that he will get a much-needed surgery to restore his vision.
Grant Shafer has keratoconus, which is a rare disease that strikes quickly.
Shafer said ever since 6th grade when he first started playing saxophone he felt more and more drawn to it.
“I didn’t decide until my sophomore year that this is what I want to do. I really enjoy this, and I want to keep doing this,” Shafer said.
Since TV5 first introduced you to Shafer in 2017, he lost most of the vision in his right eye. He was able to surgery in October of 2017 on his right eye, and now his left eye is the concern.
“My left eye without the glasses is right at the line for legally blind, my right eye is well past that. According to the doctors, I’ll never go completely blind, but my vision will get very, very deteriorated,” Shafer said.
According to Shafer’s mom, the cost of the surgery has jumped from $2,500 to $9,000.
“It’s really hard, he’s a lot stronger than I am. I sit back, and I watch him push on his eye and everything. It’s hard to watch him at concerts because he’s really close to the music and everything. I’m really proud of him because he’s strong,” Dawn Fortier, Shafer’s mom said.
As Shafer’s vision fades, his strength and optimism keep his music alive.
“It could have been a lot worse. This wasn’t the worst thing that could’ve happened, and I’m grateful as bad as it could’ve been,” Shafer said.
Shafer is getting a consultation on the surgery at the end of the month. If his eyes are too far gone, he may have to get a cornea transplant.
