A Mid-Michigan teen expects to make a full recovery after being shot in the chest at a basketball game.
“As soon as I heard the shot, it just hit me, and my chest just locked up,” said Eithan Williams.
Eithan, 15, said he’s lucky to be alive. He said the bullet was so close to hitting him in the heart.
Eithan was shot on Friday, June 21 at Carmen Ainsworth High School.
A fight started at a basketball event and Eithan said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“I wasn’t even fighting. I was really just standing there watching them and then out of nowhere, just got hit by a bullet,” Eithan said.
He said he called for help, yelling that he got hit. He said his brother Kels came to help him.
“He stopped. He’s the only one who stopped. He laid on the ground with me and all of that. He put pressure where the bullet wound was at until I stopped bleeding when the paramedics came. He put me on his back and ran me to the car. They said if he didn’t do that, I would’ve passed right there,” Eithan said.
Eithan said the bullet is still lodged in his chest.
“It’s risky to try to take it out right now,” he said.
He said doctors recently removed the tubes that were helping him breathe.
He expects a full recovery, and just in time for summer vacation.
“I’m gonna be laying back, just chilling with a couple of friends," Eithan said.
Police took several juveniles into custody in the shooting. Four teens are now facing weapons charges.
