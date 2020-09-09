Mid-Michigan will receive $2.1 million in federal grants to aid local relief efforts as communities respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grants on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The $2,159,742 grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The grants will be awarded to the following communities:
- Genesee County - $1,221,403
- Flint - $486,162
- Saginaw - $260, 964
- Bay City - $191,213
“Our local communities are on the frontlines of combating the coronavirus and I am working to bring home federal resources to mid-Michigan,” Kildee said. “I am pleased that Congress passed this relief to support the efforts of non-profit organizations and local governments to respond to this public health crisis. We must do more to support families through this pandemic, including additional economic stimulus payments, additional support for small businesses and extended unemployment insurance for those who are out of work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.