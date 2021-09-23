Days of rain has led up to flooding in parts of Bay County.
"It was crazy busy. We have a few trucks here, but most of them are still on the road," said Robert Panzer, owner and operator of Bob’s Towing and Recovery.
Thursday was a crazy busy day for Bob's Towing and Recovery in Bay City. Panzer estimates over 30 calls because of relentless rain.
"A lot of pull outs. People getting stuck off the road," Panzer said.
One of the drivers pulling those cars out was Jeff Cook.
"High winds and the flooding, especially on independence bridge and wilder road area, sent out on quite a few recoveries on the water," Cook said.
He said he pulled six vehicles out just near Independence Bridge, where the water reached above his knees.
"It was about two foot. I believe about two foot deep of water. It was a crazy morning. We had a couple of them today that. Definitely aren't going to see the road again," Cook said.
Cook said it takes less water than you would think to total a car.
"Anything that approaches the air intake. It could be anything from a foot to about 18 inches and they can still suck water into the motor. At that point, obviously, the motor ain't gonna run. Get to the electronics inside of the vehicle, of course, and a car is dead in the water," Cook said.
"I tell everybody- don't go through it. Find an alternate route. That's the biggest thing, you don't know the depth. It may look not so deep, but it is. And they found that out this morning," Cook said.
