Gaines Township Supervisor Paul Fortino is unhappy with a new policy.
“At no time did we get to vote on it other than to say, ‘hey, this is a problem for us,’” Fortino said.
That problem ties back to the Gaines Township Fire Department. Their crews are trained to handle medical calls, but Genesee County 911’s new policy is changing the way these calls are handled.
Emergency crews may be ready to roll at the Gaines Township Fire Department, but with the new rule – if there’s an ambulance within eight minutes away, the dispatch will send that ambulance instead.
“Theoretically, very few emergency medical responses would be made by the fire department,” Fortino said.
Fortino and the fire chief took to Facebook to let residents know.
“There were two incidents where the fire department was not punched out when we believe they should’ve been,” Fortino said.
TV5 brought that letter to the attention of Genesee County 911.
“Apparently we haven’t made somebody happy,” Genesee County 911 Deputy Director Tim Jones said.
Jones said the reason the eight-minute rule is being enforced throughout Genesee County is to make the dispatching process easier. They deal with multiple agencies in the county – some departments are part-time, others are full-time. And some don’t even respond to medical calls.
It was hard to keep track of – in a profession where every second counts.
“Basically, we called it sticky note dispatching because everybody wanted something different. None of them were running a consistent pattern,” Jones said.
Jones said meetings about the policy went on for months. And it was voted in unanimously by the Genesee County Medical Control Authority.
“If we need to tweak this policy, we will,” Jones said.
“The new policy will continue to have fire-based EMS agencies respond to the most serious medical calls as they have in the past, regardless of the location of an ambulance,” the Genesee County Medical Control Authority said in a statement.
