A local Toys for Tots chapter is warning other Mid-Michigan participants to keep a close eye on their boxes after thieves made off with at least five boxes of donated toys.
The Midland area Toys for Tots says two women were spotted picking up the boxes at various businesses boxes not scheduled to be taken until tomorrow.
"We never expected this," Loretta Ferris said.
Ferris is with the Midland/Gladwin County Toys for Tots Foundation is simply baffled at why someone would want to steal toys from kids.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the organization has called all places to notify the businesses of who will be picking up the boxes.
They are urging participants to not release boxes or toys to anyone other than the person who is authorized to pick them up.
Saying yesterday, they sent out a notice to participants to watch their boxes of donations after two women were reported picking up at least five boxes of toys across midland county without authorization.
Forcing the organization to make a change to their regular pick-up schedule.
"We were supposed to have two men in a truck come out and picking them up on Friday,” Ferris said. “They decided to try to get the boxes out of the community today to ensure that the toys are brought to the warehouse."
Ferris says the theft was reported to the sheriff's department who are now running the investigation.
But says unfortunately, they're going to have to take even more precaution with these donations from now on.
"One of the banks have already asked them for ID and everything else which is amazing,” she said. “We hope that they ask for it. We might have a sign in sheet, we may have pictures of who's going to pick them up, we may do a code. We don't know how we're going to do it, but we're going to work diligently on fixing this problem for the future."
Toys for Tots says despite this theft they're going to continue to service kids in the Gladwin and Midland County area, because that's the marine way.
"The marine corps has a firm belief that we will service these kids one way or another,” Ferris said. “The children aren't going to go without, it just it's a respect and the trust that was kind of hurt in our community."
The organization said there aren’t any scheduled pickups until Friday.
Midland Area Toys for Tots said a police report was filed and they will be watching videotapes to try and identify the women.
The theft happened at the Dollar General store at 1289 S. Poseyville Road in Midland Township, according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.
It happened sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 during unknown times.
