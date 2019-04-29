The University of Michigan at Ann Arbor will have triplets among this year's graduating class.
Abby, Seraphina and Zoey Provenzano will all have grade point averages near 3.9
The Provenzano triplets were named valedictorians at Alma High School in 2015.
Their education is not over.
Abby wants to write fiction and plans to pursue a master's degree in creative writing. Zoey has a summer job at a consulting firm.
Seraphina will pursue a clinical degree in physical therapy.
