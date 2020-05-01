There are still so many questions surrounding the COVID-19 crisis in our country. So, what’s next for our nation?
On Thursday, May 7, TV5 is partnering with Mid-Michigan Now and ABC 12 to bring you a live one-hour town hall with Congressmen Dan Kildee and John Moolenaar.
You can submit your questions by emailing townhall@wnem.com.
TV5’s David Custer will represent TV5 in this live event.
Watch the Congressional Town Hall, starting at 7 p.m. next Thursday on TV5. It will continue online only at 7:30 p.m.
