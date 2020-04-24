There are still so many questions surrounding the COVID-19 cases here in Michigan, like soaring unemployment and restrictions in place for different businesses.
What's next for our community?
On Thursday, April 30, WNEM-TV5 will join together with ABC12 and Mid-Michigan Now for a special Governor's Town Hall to get your questions answered.
We are partnering to bring you this special live one hour show with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
You will also have an opportunity to submit your questions by emailing us at GovTownHall@wnem.com.
TV5 Anchor Frank Turner will be taking part in this event.
Watch the governor town hall live this Thursday, starting at 7 p.m.
