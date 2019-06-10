Mid-Michigan is underwater after the weekend rain.
Justin Blaska, with R.C. Waterproofing, works to keep the water out of your basement.
He said the phones have been ringing off the hook.
“Backed up floor drains real common right now, flooded basements, lots of sump pump failures. Undersized pumps that can’t handle the volume of water,” Blaska said.
Not only is it homes and basements affected by this flooding, but it’s people’s livelihoods.
“We’ve got about three and a half inches of rain today and it has flooded all of our fields again,” said Joanmarie Weiss, farmer
The Weiss family say it’s the third time in three weeks their field has flooded. Their harvest could be at risk because every time the field is about to dry their hopes get washed away.
“It’s just pretty much water everywhere we don’t need. About the time it goes down, we get a small rain and a small rain again and then we get the big dumper that pushes you out another week,” said Roger Weiss.
They hope the downpours stop though they’re expected to return Wednesday.
