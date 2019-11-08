It is full steam ahead for a senior Bay City veteran who has a new boiler, thanks to the warm generosity of local heating and cooling contractors.
The 71-year-old has been through five brutal Michigan winters without a working steam boiler.
“I’ll probably live another 20 years, maybe 30,” said Leslie Weiss, veteran.
Weiss has a new outlook on life and longevity, thanks to the gift of warmth from guys who know a lot about heat.
When the folks at the Soldiers and Sailor’s Relief Fund in Bay County - a veteran’s organization that helps veterans in need - called UAW Local 85 of plumbers and steamfitters, they knew exactly who to call.
“He’s been without heat for about five years and they contacted us, asked if we could take a look at it,” said Jamie Badour, with Local 85. “We were able to get Smiley Plumbing and Heating out of Freeland to come in and take a look at it and put a new steam boiler in for him.”
Facing five Michigan winters without heat is more than anyone should endure. But Weiss, who likes to restore and repair vintage weapons, has done it with a warm smile fueled by the fire in his heart.
“I’ve had a lot of problems with carrying wood and kerosene and everything. And now a miracle’s come true man. The VA comes through for me, got me a boiler. I got even heat in my house. Now I’m going to be a healthy man,” Weiss said.
“Local 85 decided that we wanted to kick in and help him in this situation. We definitely want to get him some heat. We didn’t want him to spend another winter without heat,” Badour said.
The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the U.S. and Canada made all the arrangements for Weiss’ new heating system.
