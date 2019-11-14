Local veterans were honored on Thursday at an inaugural event highlighting the “Greatest Generation Veterans” of Mid-Michigan.
The recognition luncheon at VFW Post 9931 in Bridgeport was a tribute to World War II veterans, as well as those who served in the Korean War.
“I appreciate what they’re doing you know. They still remember us for what we’ve done,” said Clinton McMillon Sr., Navy veteran from WWII.
“It’s very great. This is something that should’ve been done and continued to be done,” said Ralph Culpepper, Air Force veteran from the Korean War.
At the luncheon, the city of Saginaw presented honors and awards to Mid-Michigan’s few remaining WWII and Korean War veterans.
“Been in Saginaw my whole life. Still in Saginaw,” Culpepper said.
Culpepper said he couldn’t wait to return home after his service.
It was a feeling shared by many others, like McMillon.
“I had plenty of experience, but when I got out, I was glad to get out,” McMillon said.
However, the recognition they deserved wasn’t always there.
“They were going unnoticed and in particular, like I said, the WWII veterans,” said Kimberly Napoleon, commander of VFW Post 9931.
That is why Napoleon started this event to honor those who have been forgotten.
Napoleon said she hopes to continue this event in the future to honor even more veterans.
“I do, if the Lord says the same and as long as the people will come and support, we will continue,” Napoleon said.
