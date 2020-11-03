In Michigan, nearly 3 million voters requested absentee ballots amid the pandemic.
Still, some voters have opted to vote in-person.
“Voting in person, I just like to know my vote counts,” said Al Murray, a voter.
“I think if you have a ballot you don’t know where your ballot goes, for me it was a better way to make sure my vote gets counted,” said Lynnette Bugenske, a voter.
Mid-Michigan voters are taking their spot in line to vote in-person this year.
“Walking in that door, checking-in, walking into that booth, making that mark, I’ll do it until I can’t,” said Wendy Fischer, a voter.
When voters walk into Birch Run Township’s polling location, masks are required for everyone with social distancing signs and marks.
“We have gloves for the workers, we have masks for the workers, plus if somebody comes we have extra masks for them,” said Corey Trinklein, Birch Run Township Clerk.
Even living through a pandemic, voting in-person isn’t stopping residents that TV5 spoke with.
“I don’t trust the mail-in vote,” Murray said.
“I’m cautious but no, not nervous,” Fischer said. “But no fear doesn’t drive me.”
Trinklein said the township has more than 6,800 registered voters.
“We issued 1,983 absentee ballots and we’ve received back almost 1,800,” Trinklein said.
But no matter who emerges as the victor, these voters whether they’re making their voices heard through absentee ballots or in-person hope for a better tomorrow.
“We have to get our economy back where it was before and live our lives again,” Bugenske said. “It’s been a long process.”
“I want to see us strong,” Fischer said. “I want to see us proud, I want to see us not arguing.”
For some clerks, like in Birch Run Township, they were able to start processing ballots Tuesday morning starting at 7 a.m.
Others were able to start that process on Monday.
Anyone that still has an absentee ballot needs to drop it off by 8 p.m.
