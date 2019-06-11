Are you ready to dig in? Wahlburgers is set to open in Flint Township on Monday, June 17.
The burger chain will be located at Genesee Valley Center, adjacent to Mo Pete’s Sports Retreat, and bring a diverse line-up of burgers, sandwiches, sides, and specialty drinks.
"We have really been looking forward to this opening and can’t wait to become part of the greater Flint community,” said Mark Wahlberg.
The restaurant is 3,600 square feet and will have more than 80 employees.
It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Learn more about Wahlburgers by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.