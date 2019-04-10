Authorities say two dogs died and another was treated for severe dehydration after a woman left them in a vehicle for hours outside a casino in southwestern Michigan.
The Cass County prosecutor's office says Sherill Langford faces felony charges of torturing or killing an animal as well as misdemeanor charges including lying to a police officer.
Online court records don't indicate whether Langford, who is from the Flint-area community of Davison, has a lawyer who could comment on her behalf. She's due in court April 17.
Prosecutors say the dogs were left in the vehicle Sunday outside Four Winds Casino in Dowagiac, located about 15 miles north of Michigan's border with Indiana. Authorities responded after someone notified security.
