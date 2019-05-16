Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Diane Kay Lott, 58, of Owosso, was charged Wednesday morning with 10 counts of fourth degree Vulnerable Adult Abuse for her role in creating unreasonable health and safety risks to her residents.
Wednesday's charges are the second to come from the Attorney General’s Office after Nessel announced her new Elder Abuse Task Force in late March.
The charges follow an investigation into Lott, the owner and licensee of an Owosso-based adult foster care home, after the Attorney General’s Office was provided with a complaint from the Michigan Office of Long Term Care Ombudsman Program.
The complaint alleged Lott had 10 adult residents in her care at two facilities but failed to properly care for them.
During an unannounced visit, Nessel’s investigators discovered three employees worked part time at the facility and not a single employee was CPR or first aid certified.
The facility’s medication provider certificate was also expired.
Fourth degree Vulnerable Adult Abuse is a misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Lott was arraigned and released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
