A Mid-Michigan woman is facing charges after several horses were found in bad shape on her property.
Investigators found 12 horses at Jenny Barbeau’s farm near Freeland, Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki said.
The horses were neglected and abused by starvation, Kanicki said.
One of the horses had to be euthanized. The other horses have been placed at other farms, Kanicki said.
The investigation into 44-year-old Barbeau started June 22 based on a complaint.
Once Barbeau knew investigators were trying to reach her she moved six of the horses to Oakland County, Kanicki said.
Investigators enlisted the help of Michigan State Police in Oakland County who were able to locate the horses.
Barbeau was arraigned on Tuesday for one count of animal cruelty and one count of animal cruelty causing death.
All of the horses were retired racehorses, Kanicki said.
