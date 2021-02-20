A mid-Michigan woman is on a mission to help bring books to people who lost their belongings in last year's historic flooding.
“All along, the last nine months, I’ve been looking for opportunities to help children,” said Sanford resident Angela Cole.
Cole has done so much for Sanford residents and is finding another way to help, specifically children.
“As I work with the families, I’ve heard them say they’re going to the library to get books, things like that, because they lost their collections,” she said.
Those collections lost in the floods and to replenish the pile she is gathering all sorts of books.
“Our goal is to get at least 10 books to each family with children, or each family for grandparents, for their grandchildren,” Cole said.
For her it’s a meaningful mission because of her strong connection to books.
“It gives you an escape and there’s always hope, no matter what you’re going through,” Cole said.
She’s pulling from experience about 30 years ago, when a house fire ruined books belonging to her three sons.
“All of their books were destroyed,” she said. “We had, goodness, hundreds of books that.”
A copy of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which Cole got when she was seven, survived.
“It’s always meant a lot to me,” she said. “It’s one of those books that give children hope when you’re reading it.”
Cole says she’s going to write a grant application to get funds to fill the gap because it’s about more than just books.
"It’s about the memories, the treasures, of reading those books to your children and their favorite page, their favorite words, their favorite pictures,” Cole said.
If you want to help, they are looking for new and gently used books or money and gift cards.
They will be collecting through March 27th.
You drop boff book donations at the following places:
- New Sanford Hardware, 278 E Saginaw Road, Sanford
- Cole’s Wrecker Service, 323 W Saginaw Road, Sanford
Money and gift card donation can be dropped off at The Law Office of Angela Cole, 2715 Ashman St. Midland.
