Durand native Dawn Demerly has been delivering Amazon Kindles to healthcare facilities; helping those affected by the COVID-19 crisis to stay in touch with their loved ones.
“Nobody wants anybody to be alone in the hospital or nursing home. Certainly not to die alone, but that’s what we are facing. This seems to be a pretty simple way to make a connection,” Demerly explained.
She was inspired by a good friend of hers, a pediatrician in New York City.
“Yes, she did. Yes, she inspired me for sure. I just knew when I read through that. I think for me I sometimes have ideas about doing something like that and I get a little nervous and don’t do it. And this isn’t the time for that.”
Demerly appreciates all the support from her donors and is thankful that we live in an age of technology.
“Just like you and I right here. We are social distancing for sure, but we can still communicate and make a connection, and I think that is sometimes the best medicine. So, there is lots of need. I’m so appreciative. That’s the part where I cry. That people have trusted me to do this. Trusted me with their money and trusted me to be accountable, transparent, and I will be, and I have been. And I’m just grateful for that trust.”
Want to help? Click here to contact Demerly.
