A Mid-Michigan woman who recently turned 109 has passed away.
WNEM TV5 talked to Viola Sigelko when she turned 109-years-old on June 28.
She celebrated by having a party with her family and friends at The New Hope Assisted Living Care in Bay City.
Before retiring, Sigelko was a cosmetologist. She married her husband in 1941 and had her daughter Carol a year later.
“First thing that people probably notice about her is her sense of humor and she used to be very quick-witted. She still has a quick tongue, but it’s slowed down a lot,” said Sigelko’s grandson Keith Kosik.
In fact, as TV5’s Coty Kuschinsky found, it wasn’t a good idea to ask her how old she was.
“I’m 21, wait no I’m not,” said Viola Sigelko.
Sigelko made sure not to forget her quick wit and sense of humor for the party. She joked about her corsage, saying it smelled like a funeral.
People were wondering if she found the fountain of youth, she said she didn’t but said caring about herself and her faith is what was important.
“Well, I think the important thing is to try and keep your health because the better you feel the more you have to enjoy,” Sigelko said.
Family told TV5 that Sigelko passed away on Monday, July 1.
