Violence continues to rock eastern Europe as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its fifth day.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing the country including the family of one mid-Michigan woman.
For decades she has been trying to bring them to the United States and now she is just hoping her family can get out of Ukraine.
Nina Koutrouvidas is glued to the news all day.
"I'm so proud I am Ukrainian," Koutrouvidas said.
The rest of the Grand Blanc resident's immediate family is trying to escape Ukraine.
"You can't imagine what mother doing. Panic, because I, my kids, first of all, my kids, all my family, but especially my kids, and normally, they could be here," Koutrouvidas said.
Her daughter, Oresta, her son, Sergei, their spouses, and her only granddaughter 14-year-old Anastasia.
She talks with them on an app and every day she waits to hear how they're doing.
"I can see them, I see how they, every night, every coming down time, like they have to stay no light, no nothing," Koutrouvidas said.
To provide for her kids, Koutrouvidas left them and the newly collapsed Soviet Union decades ago for Greece. That is where she met her husband. They moved to Michigan, and she's been trying to get her kids into the states for more than a decade.
"I love them. I'm so proud of you, I, I pray for you. Whatever you do I give you my heart and I, I love my country. Our country's so nice, so beautiful country. They destroyed country, they destroyed people," Koutrouvidas said.
She is just hoping they can get out of the country, but the borders are too packed, and they are only letting women and children out now.
At first, she thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was just going to take over parts of the country -- she didn't think it would be the whole thing.
"I pray not for my kids, I pray for solider, Ukrainian soldiers, they killing. I always pray for these kids who are soldiers," Koutrouvidas said.
Koutrouvidas just wants the russians to leave her people alone.
"I cry for this soldier, I pray for them, I'm so proud what they're doing. I saw YouTube, so amazing seeing what they're doing, what civil people are doing," Koutrouvidas said.
For now, she will continue to wait for text updates from her kids and keep an eye on the news.
