The new developments related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may have raised some concerns for those who are on the fence about getting vaccinated.
"Even with all the issues out there that are coming out about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, I still am happy that that's the one that I chose," Tosha LaForest
LaForest received her single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine 12 days ago. She's still in the time frame where 6 women in the us experienced a severe blood clot in the brain after getting vaccinated.
But she says that's a risk she's willing to take.
"I personally don't know anyone affected severely by any vaccines, but I do know people who have died from COVID. So that was like my: should I do it, should I not do it?" LaForest said.
There are 6 known cases of these rare clots out of over 6.8 million Johnson and Johnson and shots administered.
Now LaForest is waiting to see if she's one of the one in a million that experiences the blood clot.
"If I feel something different, like the warning signs that they said to look out for then I'll be worried," she said.
Dr. Subhashis Mitra from the Michigan State University Department of Medicine said even though this clot is rare, it can be deadly.
"This is a very dangerous clot. Because what typically happens is the blood cannot flow out of the brain," he said.
Michigan paused the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Tuesday the Saginaw County Health Department switched an entire vaccination clinic from Johnson and Johnson to Pfizer.
Stella Kostrzewa was waiting in line for her shot at the Saginaw clinic and said she was just excited to get any vaccine.
"I mean there's always a little bit of fear. But I trust scientists and science so I’m all for it," she said.
Mitra expects the CDC and FDA to have more information regarding the fate of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine within a month.
