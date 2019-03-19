A Mid-Michigan woman was driving northbound on I-75 when a pole crashed through her rear window.
Kristen Taylor of Clio was driving NB on I-75 between Corunna Rd. and Pierson Rd. when a pole came flying through her back window.
“Holy crap, what was that? Just terror,” Taylor said. “I noticed out of the corner of my eye that something was spiraling towards me and it’s coming fast.”
Taylor said that she couldn’t tell what the object was, but said it looked like a metal pipe.
“Before I knew it, my back window was busted out,” Taylor said.
Taylor said that her two-year-old son is usually in the car with her and was fortunate that he was not that day.
“It was just terrifying, I’m six months pregnant also so that was an added factor in what made that situation as scary as it was,” Taylor said.
Although Taylor was startled and confused by the whole thing, she said she continued driving and is left wondering what exactly struck her window and where it came from.
