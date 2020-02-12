A Mid-Michigan woman is looking forward to a "clean slate" after winning $550,000 on the Michigan Lottery's The Big Spin show.
Lori Wangler, 58, from Ogemaw County, won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley. Wangler was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.
"I was really emotional when I found out I had been selected to be on the show," said Wangler. "Our family farms and owns a trucking business and it's been a really difficult year in the fields. Winning $550,000 means we can start 2020 with a clean slate. I'll even be able to take my husband on a much-deserved vacation!"
Wangler was one of five players selected for The Big Spin show by a random drawing. This was the final second-chance drawing for The Big Spin game. Each player selected spun The Big Spin wheel and had a chance to win up to $2 million. All the players who spun The Big Spin wheel were guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
All told, 20 players were selected to appear on the Lottery's The Big Spin televised events, which air shortly after evening Lottery drawings. Players won more than $9 million on The Big Spin show.
Each $10 The Big Spin ticket offers players a chance to instantly win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Players have won more than $20 million playing The Big Spin. More than $55 million in prizes remain, including three $1 million top prizes, four $10,000 prizes, and 107 $1,000 prizes.
