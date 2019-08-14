Mott Community College alumna Pam Faris was honored by the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA) with their Outstanding Alum Award in July.
Faris is the Vienna Township Treasurer and former State Representative.
The Outstanding Alum Award is presented each year to the Michigan community college alumnus/alumna based on their achievement in their professional career, service to humanity, honors received, and a strong commitment to the purpose and philosophy of the community college mission.
Faris was nominated by the MCC and was presented the award by the president of the college, Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea.
“It was an honor to present the MCCA Outstanding Alum Award to one of our own,” Walker-Griffea said. “Pam’s service to the local community and to the entire state of Michigan is deep and far-reaching. From her time as an MCC Trustee to her three terms as a Representative in the 48th Michigan House District, Pam has influenced and impacted our lives in a positive way.”
Faris received her award in July during MCCA’s annual conference in Traverse City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.