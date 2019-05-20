For Kaelin Anne, Life is about collaboration rather than competition.
It's a message that she is spreading to other women in her hometown of Flint.
Anne says " In our community we compete with each other, rather than stick together, and I definitely wanted to have that conversation here."
As a young entrepreneur, Anne found success on television through a show called "Girl Talk" on the World Network, which has now gone live in a new series called "Breaking Barriers."
It's an event meant to highlight the ways in which women can build one another up, instead of tear each other down to achieve success.
Francine Houston is a writer and health advocate from Mt. Morris who was invited along with many other women entrepreneurs to share and connect about their experiences in the workforce.
Houston says " I was kind of curious at what they meant by that, because I mean the world we live in is a bit competitive and they do try to make it easier for some people..."
Sunday's event at Summerset Salon and Day Spa was intended to empower women and help them achieve their goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.