A special night for 94-year-old World War II Veteran Jerry Johnston of Caro.
“Well I tell ya, I’m all excited over this,” Johnson said. “I thank all of you guys that was behind this ever so much.”
He received his high school diploma at the Caro School Board meeting Monday night.
“I’m so happy that I could almost scream.”
Johnston may look familiar. That’s because we introduced you to him last year, he talked about his life of service, his memories of D-Day and his favorite hobby.
The love of playing guitar and the love for his country are still strong in his heart.
This veteran now with a high school diploma that he can't wait to show off.
“I’m going to show it to everybody I can,” Johnson said. “Put it right around my neck. Punch a hole put a string through there. I’ll hang it on my neck.”
