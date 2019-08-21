The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA is launching an emergency food box pilot project starting Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Many families in the bay area struggle with food insecurity every day. With the closing of St. Joseph Church’s food pantry last year, many families were affected, and other pantries have struggled to keep up with the high need of emergency food, especially evenings and weekends.
To assist with this growing need, the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA, Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Hidden Harvest, 211 of Northeastern Michigan, and a partnership with the Bay County Food Connection have launched the Emergency Food Box Pilot Program.
With generous grants from the Community Initiative Fund and the Healthy Youth/Healthy Seniors Fund through the Bay Area Community Foundation, this pilot project will assist in filling food gaps on weekday nights and weekends, when families are at their most in need.
The YMCA will lead the pilot project by providing emergency food boxes on weekday nights and weekends that support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The purpose is to feed the community, having a direct impact on residents right here in Bay County.
“The partnership we have with Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Hidden Harvest, and 211 to feed Bay County’s most in need, strikes to the core of what the YMCA’s mission is all about,” said Jim Vietti, CEO of Dow Bay Area Family YMCA. “The Emergency Food Box Pilot Project will allow the YMCA and its partners to strengthen its foundation of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility while doing its part to resolve food insecurity in Bay County.”
Launch of the Emergency Food Boxes starts Wednesday, Aug. 21. To receive assistance you must contact 211 for a referral.
To learn more about the project, visit www.ymcabaycity.org/foodprogram.
